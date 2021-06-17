Rant and Rave: June 17th – Hawks Fly in Philly

After a 4th quarter performance from the 76ers that the Falcons would be proud of, the Hawks take the lead once again in round 2 of the playoffs. Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent discuss that win, and what the future of the Nets/Bucks battle will look like. Also, the US Open is right here on 41NBC, Bill and Tucker make their picks. And, it’s National Mascot Day (apparently). Who does Bill consider to be best mascot in Georgia? The answer won’t surprise you.