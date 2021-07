Rant and Rave: July 22nd – Pederson’s Potential

The Braves lineup got a shot in the arm after signing Joc Pederson.

The Braves acquired outfielder Joc Pederson to hopefully fill in he massive gap left in Ronald Acuña’s absence, and so far the results have been pretty good. Did the Braves get a steal of a deal heading into the fall? Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent discuss that and the rumors coming out of the SEC Media Days this week.