Rant and Rave: July 1st – Hawks Headed to Game 5

The Hawks are in Milwaukee to try and take the lead once again in their battle with the Bucks for the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks are in Milwaukee to try and take the lead once again in their battle with the Bucks for the Eastern Conference. No Trae, no Giannis, this will be a test of which team can step up without their biggest stars. Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent make their predictions for this game and the future of the series.