Rant and Rave: January 20th – Basketball Woes

The Braves and the Dawgs football team were the heroes of 2021, now can our Georgia basketball teams step up? The Hawks just lost Cam Reddish, and UGA is struggling under their head coach. Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent discuss what the next steps are for these teams and more, this week.