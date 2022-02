Rant and Rave: February 3rd – Brady Retires

This week Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent discuss Tom Brady’s retirement announcement and whether he really is the GOAT of the NFL. Plus the Super Bowl is here on 41NBC Sunday, February 13th, hear what Bill and Tucker think of the match-up. All that and Hawks trade predictions.