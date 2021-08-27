Rant and Rave: August 26th – For the Alliance

It’s like Game of Thrones in College Football as PAC 12, Big Ten, and the ACC announce a potential alliance to rival the SEC. Bill Shanks and Tucker Sargent discuss what this could mean for the future of the sport. Also the Falcons, may have made an upgrade after losing backup QB AJ McCarron, and the Braves have a tough couple of series ahead. All of that this week.