Rainy pattern set to begin Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Beginning later this afternoon a wet pattern will take hold over the Peach State for a few days.

Today

It was a slightly cooler and drier morning around Middle Georgia to begin our Thursday. A handful of clouds overhead made for decent sunrises, however they were not as pretty as yesterday. A decent amount of sun is with us once again through the mid morning hours, however cloud cover is likely to quickly fill in as we go through the lunch hours. Highs for today are going to be warm, however not as hot as yesterday as they peak in the mid 80s around the region.

Storms are back in the forecast for us today as a stationary front begins to set up near the Florida-Georgia border. We will likely see a few showers start to pop up during the late lunchtime hours before thunderstorms become more widespread the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Rain activity will continue into the overnight hours tonight with storms likely until about midnight. After that some showers may still develop, especially as we approach Friday morning. It would be a good idea to set the rain gear aside for tonight so you don’t have to scramble for it in the morning. Sky conditions overnight will be overcast as lows drop into the lower 70s around the region.

Tomorrow

As mentioned above rain is likely to begin our Friday. A large mass of rain is expected to make its way through much of Middle Georgia at some point tomorrow, however the exact timing at this point is not certain. More than likely we will see that move in during the first half of the day with some scattered storms popping up later in the afternoon. The added early moisture will limit temperatures big time, restricting highs to the mid and upper 70s around the region.

We could see a bit more stratiform rain heading into the overnight hours Friday towards Saturday. Scattered shower activity would remain possible overnight after, even up until Saturday morning. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s around the region as the blanket of clouds maintains its grip on the Peach State. By Saturday morning rain totals around the region will be well over an inch in many spots.

Saturday

Saturday’s forecast remains a bit convoluted at this point as weather models butt heads on what will happen. The European model is the most aggressive; it’s calling for widespread thunderstorm activity throughout the day that could add another inch+ of rainfall. The American model is not very aggressive on Saturday, calling for a couple of isolated storms and that’s it (overcast skies will still remain, however). More often than not the European is the more reliable model, however we could easily see amounts that are more than what the GFS (American model) is calling for but not as excessive as the Euro. Regardless of rain it will be cooler with highs in the low 80s, and the skies will still be enveloped by an endless blanket of clouds.

The rest of the weekend looks to be mostly cloudy but with a bit of sun and reduced rain chances. We could see this pattern begin to lift as early as Monday, allowing sunnier, warmer, and drier conditions to return for the second full week of September.

