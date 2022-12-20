Rainy, cool Tuesday on the way



Rain has already started to move in across Middle Georgia this evening, and that is just the start for what is looking to be a rainy week.

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will continue to track east, pushing more rain into the area through Tuesday evening.

The rain and clouds will help to keep our temperatures in the 40s Tuesday with breezy conditions.

By Wednesday the rain will be clearing the area, but dry conditions will be short lived.



By Wednesday evening another round of showers will be moving in ahead of our next strong cold front.

The front will be moving through during the early morning hours on Friday, bringing a big change for the weekend.

Winds Friday will be gusting up to 30 and 40 mph with a big drop in temperatures.



By Friday night temperatures will be dropping quickly into the 20s and teens with wind chills in the single digits by Saturday morning.

This will be dangerous cold, so make sure your pets have somewhere warm to go starting Friday.



Cold and windy conditions will be continuing into Christmas weekend.

Christmas morning will be another very cold day with lows in the teens.

Highs on Christmas will only warm into the 30s, but at least it will be sunny.

A slow warming trend begins on Monday as we finally make it back to the mid 40s.