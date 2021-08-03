Rain sticks around this week, temps stay cool

Rain and storms have become pretty widespread this evening in Middle Georgia, finally cooling us down from the 90s.

A stationary boundary has stalled right over our area, and this will be the line along which we will see continued rain chances.

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around through the day and our highs will be limited to the mid 80s (hooray!!).



The rest of the week will see more scattered activity as the stationary boundary slowly shifts to the east.

More sunshine will be returning to the area for the rest of the week, prompting more pop up storms.



Friday will usher in another round of potentially stormy weather, but these storms won’t keep our cool trend going.

Highs by Sunday will be back in the 90s with continued rain chances into next week.