Rain sticks around all week



Rain moved into Middle Georgia Sunday and it will be sticking around for quite a while.

A cold front is approaching the area, but unfortunately it won’t make it through, leaving us muggy and rainy for the rest of the week.

Rain will be possible pretty much any time during the day, with a few thunderstorms possible as well.



Because of the continued rain that is forecast this week, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Wednesday night.

Some areas could see up to 6″ of rain over the next few days, and there could be a few instances of urban flash flooding.

Stay aware of where you are driving and never drive into flooded roadways.



Rain will be continuing, off and on, through the rest of the week.

By the end of the week, however, we will finally be shifting out of our very rainy pattern.

As low pressure pushes northeast the rain will slowly be going with it.





By the weekend we will finally start to see some clearing, but we won’t be able to totally rule out a few showers.

Highs for the next 7 days will stay below normal, but it will be muggy even through the weekend (ugh).