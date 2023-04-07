Rain Saturday should clear out before Easter Sunday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Saturday will be cloudy and wet across Middle Georgia, however that mess should move out before the sunrise Sunday morning.

Tonight

Scattered small thunderstorms will be possible throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. Showers will likely take their place overnight and leading into the early hours of Saturday. Winds will shift to the northeast at about 10-20 mph with gusts pushing 25 mph through the overnight hours. It will get a bit chilly as temperatures drop into the lower 50s leading into the sunrise on Saturday.

Tomorrow

It will be an overcast day Saturday across Middle Georgia. For the first half of the day scattered showers will be possible, however during the back half of the day and into the overnight hours widespread rain is expected. Temperatures will hang in the low 50s most of the day around the region. Northeasterly winds of 10-20 mph will persist as well.

During the overnight hours the rain will move out of the region to the southeast, however a couple of small showers will be possible leading up to sunrise on Sunday morning. Rain totals for most of the region will range from .5″ to 1″, however some areas could see a bit less or more depending on the path of the heaviest rain. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s for most of the region to begin Easter Sunday.

Easter

Sunday will begin on a cloudy note for most of the region, however the northernmost counties will likely see the sunrise to begin the day. By the lunchtime hours partly sunny conditions should take over Middle Georgia as temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s around the region. Winds will persist out of the northeast. Conditions will remain mostly clear through the overnight hours and into Monday morning. Low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 40s.

