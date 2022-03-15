Rain returns Tuesday



Just as we start to warm up to around normal, another storm system will be bringing rain to Middle Georgia.

Overnight, we will see some increase in our cloud cover ahead of a storm system that is already bringing heavy rain an storms to parts of Texas.

Tuesday you can expect some patchy fog to start the day, otherwise partly cloudy skies will give way to rain by the afternoon.

Rain will become heavy overnight on Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning with totals up to 1″ possible.

Even with the rain, our high temps should warm into the low 70s.



Wednesday our showers should start to taper off a bit through the afternoon with another round during the evening.

Some models do suggest that there will be enough instability in our area Wednesday for a few storms.

We will need to watch closely in case we get a few strong storms fired up Wednesday afternoon.

Once the rain has moved out Wednesday night, we will get a nice day for St. Patrick’s Day.



Friday will bring a last round of rain and storms for the week.

We can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm from this system, but unlike last week, the front will be relatively week.

Highs Friday will warm into the mid 70s with increasing humidity.



Sunshine will be sticking around for most of the weekend, although a few showers are possible early Saturday.

The first weekend of Cherry Blossom Festival should be mostly dry, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.