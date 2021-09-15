Rain returns to Middle Georgia Wednesday

Well it has been another nice (if hot) day in Middle Georgia, but we will see some big changes to the forecast as we head into the rest of the week.

We will be seeing increasing moisture (i.e. humidity) from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic through the day tomorrow.

Not only that, but cloud cover and rain chances will be increasing through the day as well.

Rain and storms will likely linger into the overnight hours and into early Thursday morning.

Rain and clouds will be keeping high temps limited to the low 80s for the day.



Thursday will bring another day of clouds and off and on rain to the area.

Highs will once again be staying in the 70s and 80s, but cloud cover will be keeping our lows in the 70s as well.



No big changes are on the horizon for the weekend.

Rain sticks around through the weekend along with cooler than normal temperatures and high humidity.



More of the same is on tap for next week, but it does look like by the middle of next week we could start to break out of our wet pattern.