Rain returns to Middle Georgia Thursday

High temperatures ahead of the front will be warming into the mid 60s with a bit of an increase in humidity as well.

Although we will be starting out with mostly clear skies, clouds and rain will be pushing in during the afternoon and evening.

We are not expecting severe weather, but we could see a few areas of moderate to heavy rain.

Rain will be out of Middle Georgia by midnight.

Cold air will move in quickly behind the front, keeping high temps in the low 50s Friday.



Saturday will start the weekend with dry and cool weather, but by Saturday evening another storm system is on the way.

We will see rain starting as early as late Saturday night, but it should be pretty widespread by Sunday afternoon.

Once again, even though this will be a strong front, we are not anticipating severe storms.



Another big cool down will be on the way behind the cold front on Sunday.

Lows will be falling back to the 20s, and highs will once again be stuck in the low 50s.

Dry weather will be sticking around for much of next week, but models are signaling another storm system late next week.