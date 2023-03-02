Rain returns to finish the week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An pair of cold fronts will bring rain to Middle Georgia Thursday and Friday.

Today

Middle Georgia is dealing with a bit of a split forecast for Thursday. An incoming cold front is expected to stall out in the middle of the region. This will result in high temperatures in the mid 70s for the northern half of the region, while the southern half sees highs that approach or eclipse 80 degrees. The winds will also be split: northerly flow will be the primary reason the northern counties see the cooler highs; the southwesterly flow will continue for the southern half of the region. Less cloud cover is also expected for the southern half. Still, some isolated showers will be possible this afternoon along with a couple of isolated thunderstorms. These will move from southwest to northeast and will be more likely in the counties that did not get affected by the afternoon cold front.

Tonight a few showers may linger from a couple of evening storms. Winds across the board will shift from the southeast to the southwest throughout the overnight hours. Skies will remain cloudy, but once the 2nd small wave of showers moves out (around midnight or shortly thereafter), Middle Georgia shouldn’t see any more rain until the sunrise approaches. Temperatures will largely bottom out in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow

Friday remains an interesting case around Middle Georgia, and a lot will be determined about it overnight tonight. A storm system approaching from the west is expected to bring violent storms to the ArkLaTex this evening and tonight. That same cold front will be headed our direction as we head into tomorrow. As of right now the Storm Prediction Center has put out a Level 2 “Slight” risk for severe weather tomorrow that includes the northern half of the region. By comparison, the risk for tonight in the ArkLaTex is a Level 4 “Moderate” risk.

The uncertainty in the forecast is two-fold. The low pressure system is going to be steered on a more northerly track as a result of the staunch high pressure that is camped out south of Florida. This is going to make the cold front weaken as it pushes into Georgia from the west. At the same time, however, the atmosphere over much of the region will still be very warm and moist from the current pattern. This could potentially sustain thunderstorms a bit further to the east, and unfortunately due to the presence of low level wind shear, a severe storm or two would be possible. Primary risks would be strong winds, small hail, or a brief tornado.

Outside of the storms tomorrow it will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and very windy. Highs will push into the lower 80s for most of the region with winds gusting upwards of 50 mph from the south-southwest. Sustained speeds will fall in the 15-35 mph range. Provided the cold front falls apart and the storms are not able to be sustained Middle Georgia will still likely see several showers. Temperatures should drop into the lower 50s by Saturday morning following the passing of the cold front.

The Weekend

It will be sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Sunday may be a couple of degrees warmer in a few spots than Saturday, however Saturday will see stronger winds due to the recent passing of Friday’s cold front.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).