Rain returns Thursday, sticks around through the weekend





Well I hope everyone has enjoyed the great weather today, because by tomorrow we will be seeing the start of a long, rainy period.

A low pressure system to our west is already starting to push clouds into our area overnight, keeping lows in the 50s.

By tomorrow showers will start to push into the area, during the late morning/early afternoon.

A few thunderstorms will be possible, but severe storms are not expected.

Highs will once again warm into the 70s across the area.

Scattered showers and storms in the afternoon will become more widespread overnight.



Friday is looking like a pretty rain day across our area, with heavy rain and a few strong storms possible.

This will keep us pretty soggy all day, so some minor street flooding will be possible.



With regards to our severe thunderstorm threat, the area shaded in yellow (above), is our most favorable for strong storms Friday.

There is enough shear in the atmosphere that we could end up seeing a few damaging wind gusts with an isolated spin up tornado possible.

Overall though, most of us will just be dealing with rain.



Earlier in the week it looked like we would be done with rain by the weekend, but a cut off low has decided that that is not the case.

This low pressure will get cut off from the main jet flow and push south over the weekend.

There are still some questions on the exact path, but right now we are expecting to see rain stick around through Saturday and Sunday.

Not only that, this will be bringing a big cool down for the weekend, with highs only warming into the 50s.



This will push our rain totals to the 3″ mark in some areas of Middle Georgia.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we get some river flood warnings over the weekend.



Rain will finally start clearing out by Sunday afternoon, hopefully, with lows dropping back to the 30s.

We will also get another nice warm up for next week back to the 70s by the middle of the week, with the return of rain on Wednesday.