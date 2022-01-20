Rain returns Thursday morning, freezing rain possible Friday



It was a beautiful day in Middle Georgia, which is probably the last nice day we will see until the weekend.

Tomorrow brings a cold front and a big change to our weather.

Beginning around 6 am, a line of rain will start to push into Middle Georgia.

Rain will be hanging around through the afternoon before we finally dry out a little bit overnight.

Highs Thursday will top out in the mid 50s as cold air slowly filters in from the northwest.



Friday is the day we are keeping a close eye on as far as a changeover to some wintry precipitation.

A surge of moisture is expected to move northeast from the Gulf of Mexico which will bring another chance of rain to the area during the day Friday.

By Friday afternoon we could start to see a change over from just rain to a wintry mix or freezing rain.

Temperatures across the area will be mainly in the low 40s and upper 30s through the day on Friday with cooling throughout the day.

Overnight Friday rain will be coming to an end and temperatures will fall into the 20s.



The good news with the forecast, is that it is looking like most of us will just be seeing a cold rain through the end of the week.

There will still be the possibility of some freezing rain and sleet mixing in by Friday afternoon and evening, but the general thinking is that impacts will be minimal across Middle Georgia.

Black ice will be possible across Middle Georgia, mainly on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses, so be careful if you have to travel Friday night through Saturday morning.



We will be clearing out through the day on Saturday, but don’t expect much of a warm up over the weekend.

Sunshine will be sticking around for the early part of the week before another round of showers moves into the area on Tuesday.