Rain returns Saturday, winter weather possible Sunday



Mostly cloudy skies are slowly moving in across the southeast this evening ahead of our next big storm system.

Temperatures during the day will be warming to the upper 50s and low 60s even with cloudy skies in place.

By Saturday evening showers, including heavy rain, will be pushing into the area (making for some great sleeping weather).

Temperatures overnight will be staying in the 40s, which means we are looking at all rain overnight.

Far north and northeast Georgia will likely see the changeover from rain to snow during the predawn hours Sunday.



In our area the rain will be moving out through much of the day on Sunday, but wrap around moisture will bring the chance for sleet and snow to our northern counties.

Not only will this system bring the chance for a wintry mix to some portions of Middle Georgia, but temperatures will be plummeting through the day.

Highs will likely top out in the mid 40s early Sunday and fall into the 30s into the evening.

Winds with this strong system will be picking up as well, with top wind gusts around 30 mph.



As far as major impacts, for Middle Georgia we are expecting just a chance of a wintry mix, with sleet and snow, north of Warner Robins.

We could end up with a few slick spots, but accumulation is not looking likely.

Cold rain will be the main form of precipitation over the weekend.



North of I-20 is where winter weather will be a bit more impactful.

Although the Metro Atlanta area could see light snow accumulations, far northeastern Georgia is most likely to see significant snow and ice totals.

The main takeaway from the weekend forecast is that, at the moment, Middle Georgia will be missing out on the impactful winter weather and at most just seeing some snowflakes and sleet.



Next week will start chilly, with some clearing and breezy conditions.

Our next round of rain will move in by Wednesday evening and move out by the weekend.

Obviously the forecast for the weekend is ever changing, so stick with 41NBC for the latest forecast.