Rain returns later this week





It has been a beautiful start to the week in Middle Georgia with plenty of sunshine and highs around normal.

Tomorrow will be another nice day in the area, but we will begin to see an increase in humidity and cloud cover through the day.

This is ahead of our next system that will(finally) be bringing rain to our area.



A cold front that is currently on the west coast will be pushing through our area by midweek.

Rain and storms will be possible starting on Wednesday, ahead of the front, mainly during the afternoon/evening.

We could see some heavy rain in any showers that pop up, but at this point we need the rain.

The cold front will be pushing through during the day on Thursday, which should dry us out for the end of the week.



The cold front will also be cooling us down for the end of the week and the weekend.

Sunshine will be sticking around for most of the weekend, but a front moving through Sunday could bring more cloud cover.

Highs next week should stay mainly in the 70s.