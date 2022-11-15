Rain returns early Tuesday





Clouds have been increasing across Middle Georgia this evening ahead of our next chance of rain.

A low pressure system, currently bringing rain to Mississippi and Alabama, will continue to push east overnight.

At the same time, a wedge front is keeping conditions cool and stable overnight and into Tuesday.

This will mean that while we could see an isolated thunderstorm, most of us should just see rain.

As far as timing, the heaviest rain is likely during the morning hours, with showers tapering off during the day.

The wedge front will keep our highs in the low 60s or upper 50s on Tuesday.

By Wednesday we will start to see some break up of the clouds with highs in the upper 50s.



Early Thursday a dry front will push into Middle Georgia bringing some very cold air that will be hanging around through the weekend.

This will help to keep us dry, but it will also be breezy, so wind chills will drop to the mid 20s early Friday.



The weekend brings mostly dry weather with just a slight chance for an isolated shower late Saturday.