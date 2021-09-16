Rain is here to stay for the week

It has been a rainy day in Middle Georgia, with many areas already picking up over 1″ of rainfall.

Rain will be continuing overnight and into tomorrow with a few storms embedded in the main lines of showers.

Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain and some gusty winds will be possible.

Friday continues the trend of showers and storms in the area, so it looks like it could be pretty soggy for high school games Friday night.



Rain totals across Middle Georgia, between now and Friday will likely add an additional 2-4″ of rain.

Tropical downpours will remain possible through the week and into the weekend.



Showers and storms will be sticking around for the weekend across the southeast.

Once again, severe weather doesn’t seem to be a concern, but continued heavy rain could lead to some flooding concerns by the weekend.



It is going to take a while, but it looks like we could finally see some dry weather by the middle of next week.

If there is any good news with all this rain, it is that highs will be much cooler than normal through the end of the week.