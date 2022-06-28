Rain hangs around this week



We got our first round of showers and storms for the week across parts of Middle Georgia this afternoon.

These storms will be setting the stage for a pretty rainy week to come for the area.

Overnight we could see some patchy fog developing, as lows drop into the low 70s.

The cold front that was pushing south this afternoon will start to stall out over our area by tomorrow.

This stationary boundary will be the focus for showers and storms through the rest of the week.

Consider this your warning to go ahead and grab the umbrella for tomorrow.

We are not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but a few storms could be strong each day.



Rain totals through the end of the week will be reaching 1-2″, although higher rain totals will be possible in embedded thunderstorms.

Not much will be changing through the weekend as scattered afternoon storms will be possible each day.

I wish I had better news for the 4th of July, but right now it looks like we will once again be dodging showers and storms.

The only good news is that temps will be staying a bit below normal, thanks to the rain each day.