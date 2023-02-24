Rain chances return as a cold front moves in Friday



We had another day of record breaking warmth in Middle Georgia today, as highs warmed to the mid 80s.

We will be keeping it warm once again tonight, as clouds help to keep lows in the mid 60s.

A cold front will start pushing into the area through the day Friday, bringing a chance for a few showers.

Rain chances increase by the late afternoon/evening for Middle Georgia, with a few thunderstorms possible.

Highs Friday warm into the low 80s, but it won’t be quite as breezy as it has been the past few days.



Scattered showers stick around through much of the day Saturday, even as the cold front pushes south.

Highs will be limited to the middle 70s, with mostly cloudy skies through the day.

As the front transitions to a stationary boundary, that pushes north, we will see rain moving north as well.

Sunday brings our dry day for the weekend, with a return of the sunshine as well.

Highs Sunday return to the 80s.



Monday is looking mostly dry during the day, but a few thunderstorms are possible overnight/Tuesday morning.

Right now we are not expecting any severe storms.



The cold front will bring an end to highs in the 80s, but temps stay above normal through the week.

Dry weather returns Tuesday and Wednesday, but our next significant system is possible by Thursday.