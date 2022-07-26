Rain chances remain low as temperatures rise

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are slowly climbing this week as cloud cover and rain chances are reduced.

Today

It was a mostly clear morning to get things rolling on this Tuesday around Middle Georgia. Some of our northern counties saw a few low level clouds fill in during the sunrise hours, but those have since evaporated. We are now seeing mostly sunny conditions as we prepare to head into lunchtime. It is wasting no time heating up today as highs are in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s and low 100s. We will see some cloud fields develop in the afternoon, however there will still be plenty of sun. There is a chance for a couple of isolated storms this afternoon, however most of us will stay dry. Any storms that do form could still bring some locally heavy rainfall as well as frequent cloud to ground lightning and maybe even some small hail.

Storms should not last long into tonight. We could see one or two small showers last past the sunset, however overnight conditions should be mostly clear. Those that do see any rain heading into the overnight hours will have an increased likelihood to see some fog tomorrow morning. It will be a bit muggy tonight as lows and dewpoints are both in the lower 70s.

Tomorrow

Rinse and repeat today for tomorrow with a couple of exceptions. We will likely see a bit less cloud cover and temperatures will be hotter as highs reach into the mid to upper 90s around the region. Heat indices will be pushing 105 in the hottest spots, and almost all 0f Middle Georgia will see heat indices that are over 100°. Tomorrow’s storm chances are about the same as today; the odds are slim that any one spot sees rain but more than likely we will see a couple of showers somewhere in the region during the afternoon and evening.

Storms should not persist into the overnight hours and most of the clouds that fill in during the afternoon will clear out shortly after the sunset. It will again be a warm and muggy night as lows drop into the low to mid 70s with dewpoints in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A couple of spots could again wake up to a bit of fog.

Thursday and Beyond

The current pattern will persist through the end of the week and into the weekend, keeping plenty of heat and humidity around Middle Georgia. Our rain chances will stay low throughout the week – our best chance right now is 20% on Saturday – as highs continue to push into the upper 90s. Some spots could be in the triple digits by the time the weekend arrives. Heat indices will be pushing close to 110° by the time the weekend arrives as well. As of now, there is no indicator on a major pattern change in the near future.

