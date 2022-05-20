Rain chances increasing into the weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Scattered storm activity will become increasingly likely this weekend and into next week.

Today

We will see plenty of sunshine again this afternoon as well as plenty of heat. Highs will reach into the mid 90s, similar to what we felt on Wednesday. There will be more cloud cover today than the past couple of days, however. It will predominantly be high level clouds which do little to limit the sun’s rays. Mid-level cloud fields will develop in the afternoon, however, and during the late afternoon and evening hours we may see a few isolated storms pop up. The wind will continue to offer no help in terms of heat relief as it comes in from the south-southwest at 7-11 mph.

The clouds and showers will likely carry into the early parts of tonight. Some showers could potentially linger past midnight. Overhead clouds will largely clear leading up to tomorrow morning, however locations that see overnight rain may wake up to some fog due to the excess moisture. Lows will stay warm as they drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will come from the south at about 8-12 mph.

Tomorrow

We will continue to see mid-summer heat tomorrow afternoon as highs reach the lower 90s for most of the region. A few spots will stay below 90 degrees, but not by much. Cloud cover will overall be more widespread than the past few days, and there will likely be more scattered showers and storms than what we have seen this week. The winds will continue to come in from the south-southwest, this time at 7-13 mph. Any afternoon storms will offer some decent relief from the heat.

A few showers or storms could linger into tomorrow night. Partly cloudy skies will stick around through the overnight hours as the wind comes in from the southwest at 7-13 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Sunday and Beyond

Highs around the region should return to the mid to upper 80s Sunday afternoon. Skies will start partly cloudy with plenty more filling in during the afternoon. Winds will continue the southwesterly flow at 7-13 mph. Widespread scattered showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening hours. At this time, no severe weather is expected. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Monday and much of next week will see highs in the mid to upper 80s with plentiful clouds in the afternoon. There will be scattered storm opportunities every afternoon until Thursday when a weak cold front looks to push through. That could drop highs back into the upper 70s or low 80s by next weekend.

