Rain chances increase through the rest of the week



It is another warm day in Middle Georgia with highs in the mid-90s.

Our slightly lower humidity today helped to keep showers and storms limited in coverage.

Tomorrow we will start to see increased coverage of showers and storms, as well as increased humidity.

A few storms could contain heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs will once again warm into the mid-90s and stay in the 90s through the weekend.

Friday will be a repeat of our Thursday forecast.



By Saturday we are expecting even more showers and storms through the day.

As far as timing is concerned, the afternoon and evening will be the main period for rain.



Rain chances stick around through the end of the weekend, with highs still warming into the 90s.

Next week we could start to see some slightly drier air move back into the area.

This dry air will allow us to warm into the mid and upper 90s with low rain chances to start the week.