Rain chances increase this week

We have seen a few showers and storms in Middle Georgia this afternoon, but for the rest of the evening we should be staying mostly dry.

Tomorrow we will see another day of scattered storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.



A boundary to our north will stall, creating more chances for showers and storms through Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy skies should keep our high temperatures in the upper 80s for many of us on Wednesday and Thursday.



Thursday we will watch an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico (that is not expected to strengthen into a tropical cyclone), pass just to our south.

This influx of tropical moisture will interact with a stalled front over our area, bringing the chance of heavy rain.

Other than that, it doesn’t look like there is much of a severe threat through the end of the week.



The weekend is looking mostly dry behind the front, but we will also see the return of highs in the 90s.