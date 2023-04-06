Rain chances escalate leading up to the weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A super slow moving cold front is finally starting to approach Middle Georgia, ramping up rain chances into Easter weekend.

Today

It will be another hot day around Middle Georgia as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 80s with heat indexes in the upper 80s. Winds will blow from the south-southwest at around 5 mph. A mix of sun and clouds will populate the sky throughout the afternoon. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the late afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected with these storms.

Overnight conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy with things staying very warm and muggy. Winds will be variable at about 1-10 mph with lows in the mid 60s. A couple of showers will be possible during the early parts of the night. Locations that see those will have a higher chance for fog heading into Friday morning.

Tomorrow

It will be more of the same for our Friday with a bit more added cloud cover, highs in the low to mid 80s, and scattered storms that are more widespread throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these showers and storms may persist into the overnight hours. Severe weather is once again not expected with these storms.

It will get colder tomorrow night as the winds shift to the northeast around the region. They will remain out of the northeast at about 5-20 mph (varying on the day) through the entirety of the weekend and into the start of next week. Some showers will persist all night and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 50s and upper 40s around the region.

Easter Weekend

Saturday will be the gloomy day this weekend as a blanket of clouds hangs overhead all day. Some isolated showers will be possible early, however starting in the afternoon and lasting well into the overnight hours will be widespread rain that could bring a flood threat to areas hit hard just last week. While the soil levels have dried out a bit, river levels have not fully retreated from the training storms the final weekend of March. It will be a cool day as well with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most of the region.

Easter Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day, however model guidance suggests that the rain should largely be gone for Middle Georgia ahead of the sunrise. A couple of small showers will be possible Sunday afternoon, but most of the region should stay dry. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 60s around the region Sunday afternoon.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).