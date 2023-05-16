Rain chances climbing around Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A few storms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening with a larger wave coming Wednesday.

Today

Middle Georgia will see partly cloudy conditions this afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Ambient winds will blow out of the southwest at about 5-10 mph. Most of the day will be dry (although humid) for the region, however during the late afternoon and evening hours a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. These could bring heavy rain, lightning and thunder, and even possibly some very small hail.

One or two of these storms could linger into the early parts of tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will hang over the region into the early parts of Wednesday. Overnight winds will blow out of the west-southwest at about 5-10 mph. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Areas that see rain overnight will have an increased chance for fog Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy conditions will stick with Middle Georgia throughout the day on Wednesday. Temperatures, however, should still reach into the mid 80s. Storms will be likely for much of the region during the afternoon, evening, and early overnight hours as a weak cold front moves through the area. Severe weather is not expected, however a few storms could have some relatively strong gusts or even some small hail. Ambient winds will blow out of the west-northwest at about 5-10 mph.

Some storms are expected to last into the overnight hours (a couple could potentially linger into Thursday morning) before finally dissipating. Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s ahead of Thursday morning thanks to the weak front. However, given overnight light and variable winds along with the rain late in the day Wednesday, there is a good chance Thursday will be off to a foggy start.

Thursday and Beyond

Thursday will be a cloudy but cooler day around Middle Georgia as temperatures top off in the mid 70s around the region. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely throughout the afternoon hours. Winds will largely blow from the east-northeast at about 5-12 mph.

Friday will be warmer than Thursday however mostly cloudy skies will linger. The rain chances, however, will be among the lowest this week.

The weekend will see higher rain chances return on Saturday as temperatures bounce back up into the mid 80s.

