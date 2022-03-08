Rain chances are here to stay for the week



After a week of dry weather, we finally saw the return of rain in Middle Georgia.

A few storms brought some beneficial rainfall to the area this afternoon along a cold front, that will bring cooler air for the rest of the week.

We will get a break from the rain for most of the day Tuesday, but a few isolated showers will be possible.

By Tuesday evening a warm front will lift back into the area, bringing a return of widespread shower activity.



Rain will be continuing off and on through the rest of the week as we see a stalled front that hangs out around Middle Georgia.

Highs will be limited to the low 70s and upper 60s through the rest of the week.

At this point, severe weather doesn’t seem like much of a threat, but thunderstorms will be possible.



Heavy rain will be possible into Saturday morning as a cold front brings a big push of cold air.

By Saturday afternoon, the rain will clear and temperatures will fall during the day, resulting in a very cold night.



Through the end of the weekend our highs will be much cooler than they have been for the past few weeks.

We will slowly warm up through next week, but we likely won’t be seeing highs in the 80s.