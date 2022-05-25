Rain chances are down for today

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain chances are lower this afternoon while Georgia awaits tomorrow’s cold front.

Today

Cloud cover will dominate the Peach State once again this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a very slim possibility that a spot may reach 90. The wind will be quite breeze from the southeast as it comes in at 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Our chances for rain overall today are very slim around the region. We may see one or two stray showers, but that will likely be it for the region. The exception could be our far west counties such as Taylor County; rain associated with the incoming cold front will push into Western Georgia this afternoon and evening, but exactly how far east it will push is unknown at this time.

Tonight our rain chances will actually increase a bit as a few isolated thunderstorms are expected around midnight. Overnight winds will blow generally from the south at 5-10 mph. Lows will stay warm in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Some rain could persist into the early part of Thursday.

Tomorrow

The cold front will approach Georgia from the west again tomorrow as its stormy weather arrives, however the front will not arrive itself until Friday afternoon. Highs will climb into the 80s tomorrow afternoon with the western counties of Middle Georgia likely to see the lower 80s and the eastern counties the upper 80s. Winds across the board will come in from the south at 11-17 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph.

Widespread storm activity will likely begin during the lunchtime hours and intensify into the afternoon, arriving in our western counties first. At this time the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 “Marginal” risk in effect for tomorrow. This could potentially be bumped up to a Level 2 “Slight” risk by the time tomorrow morning arrives, so be weather aware. Primary threats with storms will be strong wind gusts and some small hail, however a brief spin-up twister cannot be ruled out.

Rain activity will persist into the overnight hours in the form of some scattered storms. Unfortunately there is a chance the severe threat could last through the overnight hours as well. Winds will blow in from the south-southwest at 7-13 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday and Beyond.

Rain will persist into the early parts off Friday with most if not all of the region seeing some rain during the early hours. As the sunrise hours come on, most of the rain will be in the southeastern half of the region. That part of Middle Georgia could see rain persist into the afternoon. The northwestern counties, however, may be seeing some sunshine by that point. Rain totals will range between 1″ and 2″ in for most of the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s around the region with the wind still coming in from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Gusts could reach speeds of 25 mph until the cold front passes through. Once it does the wind will begin to back off and shift more towards the west. Overnight lows will finally break the streak and drop into the upper 50s, or 10+ degrees cooler than the night before.

Saturday will see plenty of sun early, however during the afternoon hours widespread mid-level cloud fields will fill in as cooler air moves in aloft as it wraps around the back end of the low pressure system. No rain is expected. Highs will be in the mid 80s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Sunday will be a rinse and repeat of Saturday though less cloud cover is expected (only slightly, however). Highs will reach into the upper 80s and possibly low 90s around the region. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).