Rain arriving later than expected Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain did not arrive in Middle Georgia ahead of the sunrise as expected.

Today

It has been a cloudy but dry morning around Middle Georgia. As we prepare to enter the lunchtime hours we have barely seen a lick of rain around the region. The large mass of storms expected to arrive ahead of the sunrise has missed the region completely, instead impacting South Georgia. This does not mean we are clear for rain chances today, however, as scattered showers and thunderstorms are still likely this afternoon and evening. Highs will again be kept cooler today as they reach into the low and mid 80s around the region. Ambient winds will predominantly blow out of the southeast at about 5 mph.

Storms are likely to persist overnight tonight, and models are once again hinting at the potential for a large mass of storms to make its way through Middle Georgia overnight tonight and ahead of the sunrise tomorrow. Should this hold, locations that receive that rain could get more than an inch as the mass passes through. For the rest it will simply be a cloudy and humid night. Lows will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s, and ambient winds will come from the south-southeast at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow

We will continue to see cloudy skies dominate for our Friday, however during the afternoon a little bit of sun may get through. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s once again with ambient winds coming from the south-southwest at about 5 mph. Storm chances will diminish in the morning following the large mass of rain (assuming it indeed hits Middle Georgia this time) and then climb again during the late afternoon and evening hours.

A couple of storms may push into the overnight hours. At some point after midnight and before the sunrise Saturday the last of them should push their way out of Middle Georgia to the east. After that we will see a few breaks in the clouds as temperatures reach their valleys in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The Weekend

Mostly cloudy conditions will continue to stick around on Saturday, however the rain chances should drop off a bit to just some isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. As a result highs will return to the upper 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday will see a bit more sun than Saturday and highs will push into the lower 90s for the hottest Middle Georgia locations. A few storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, however they are unlikely overnight. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The tropics are still quiet outside of the one system we are watching in the gulf. The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting a 20% chance for development over the next 48 hours and a 30% chance over the next 5 days.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).