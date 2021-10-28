Rain and storms return Thursday, some could be severe

A line of rain and storms is on the way from Mississippi and Alabama this evening, headed for Georgia.

We should be staying dry in Middle Georgia through around 4am Thursday, when the first round of showers will be pushing in.

Heavy rain is expected as the first round of storms push in, along with gusty winds.



By around lunchtime the cold front starts moving through the area, but because the low has been occluded, we will continue to see rain chances.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain will keep high temps through Thursday in the low 70s and upper 60s.

A level 1 threat for severe weather has been issued for the southern half of our viewing area.

This means with any storms tomorrow we will need to keep an eye on gusty winds.

In general, there likely won’t be much in the way of instability for our area, but a few storms could produce gusty winds.



The main burst of gusty winds will be moving in during the morning hours.

Although most our wind gusts should top out around 30 mph, we can’t rule out higher gusts, especially in strong storms.

Winds will start to taper down a bit overnight, but still expect it to stay breezy through Saturday.



Rain totals will be ranging from around 0.5″-1.5″, with the highest totals in strong storms.

We are not expecting widespread flooding, although ponding on roadways is possible, especially in urban areas.



As the low meanders to our north, a few showers will be left hanging around on Friday, and potentially Saturday.

Also note the big cool down for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s.

We will warm up a bit for Halloween on Sunday, with highs returning to the 70s and a nice dry period for trick or treating.