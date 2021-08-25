Rain and storms likely Wednesday afternoon

After a hot day, we finally started to see some pop up storms after around 3 pm in Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow will be another warm and humid day in the area, but expect more cloud cover and storm coverage.

A Bermuda High in the Atlantic will be pushing more humidity into the area beginning Wednesday.

A few showers and storms will be possible in the morning, but expect most of our storm chances to come during the afternoon.

Highs will once again be reaching the 90s tomorrow afternoon.



Afternoon rain and storm chances will continue through the rest of the week.

Storms will once again be likely Friday afternoon, so we will be watching that forecast closely for high school football games.



The tropics are also getting more active with three disturbances we are watching closely.

None of these look like they will be an issue for Middle Georgia in the next week, but the one in the Caribbean sea (Invest 99L) could impact Texas or Louisiana as early as Monday.



Scattered storms will be sticking around Middle Georgia for the weekend, with no real break in the heat or humidity.

