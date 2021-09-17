Rain and storms continue Friday

No surprises here, but today was another rainy, cloudy day for Middle Georgia.

Overnight, expect to see some spots of patchy fog developing and lingering into Friday morning.

The rest of the day Friday will be another day of off and on rain and storms.

Hopefully the lightning will continue to hold off so there aren’t any lightning delays at football games.



Saturday will continue our chance for scattered showers and storms, with a few peeks of sunshine as well.

Through the rest of the weekend rain will be sticking around, with no real break in our rain chances to start next week.



As far as rainfall totals through the weekend, we will see additional rain totals of 1-3″.

Still not expecting a large flooding threat, but we could see some localized flooding in areas that heavy rain.



A cold front will finally help to get this rain out of the area and bring drier air to Middle Georgia.

It looks like it might be our first little taste of fall for the season.



Although we are stuck in the soup for the next 4 or 5 days, the oncoming cold front will help to bring an end to this rainy pattern and a slight cool down.