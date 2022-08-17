Rain and cooler temps settle in for the week



It has been a nice day across Middle Georgia with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

The dry weather will be coming to an end on Wednesday as our next weather pattern starts to set up.

A combo of mid-level forcing and continued moisture will spark up a few showers and storms through the day.

Although we could see some sunshine, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the day with highs in the mid 80s.



The trend will continue through the rest of the week as a stationary boundary sits over the area.

This doesn’t mean that it will be raining all day, every day, but there will be periods of showers with some heavy rain.

Temperatures through the rest of the week will be staying mainly in the mid and low 80s, mostly dependent on rain and cloud coverage.



While we are not forecasting a widespread flooding threat, many areas could see significant rainfall through the week.

Most of Middle Georgia will likely pick up 1-3″ of rain over the next 5 days.



Rain will be sticking around in the forecast for the foreseeable future, but should keep high temps well below normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows hover around 70 for the week.