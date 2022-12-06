RAFB takes next steps in establishing new missions

Two environmental assessments clear the way for four new missions at RAFB

ROBINS AFB, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base is moving forward with establishing new missions that assist with battlespace command and control. A total of four missions will provide an integrated set of command-and-control capabilities for the Air Force. Those new missions include:

a Battle Management Control Squadron

an E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) squadron

a Spectrum Warfare Group

an Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) Family of Systems (FoS)

The Air Force completed two environmental assessments that showed no significant impact with the addition of four new missions. The completion of the assessments clears the way for construction of facilities, assignment of personnel and designation of operations.

“We have eagerly anticipated this day and are excited to begin the next phase of mission transformation,” said Col. Lindsay Droz, Robins AFB installation commander. “At the installation level, we stand ready to support the construction process to welcome these new missions, and the Airmen who will support them, to Central Georgia.”

Robins AFB anticipates the following milestones as these projects move forward:

Construction of the ABMS FoS facility began in March 2022

The Battle Management Control Squadron will transition to Robins AFB in phases beginning in 2023

The Battle Management Control Squadron is expected to be fully operational by fiscal year 2025

The first E-11A BACN aircraft is expected to arrive at Robins AFB in the spring of 2023

The unit is expected be fully operational by fiscal year 2027

The activation of the 950th Spectrum Warfare Group headquarters is scheduled for fiscal year 2027

“This next chapter archives the first-of-its-kind Total Force Integrated Wing tasked with 22 years of continuous global overwatch and begins building the foundations for new Georgia Air National Guard missions, ensuring a bright future for Team Robins,” said Col. Christopher Dunlap, 116th Air Control Wing commander. “These four new missions will be essential elements of our National Defense Strategy for many years to come and I am excited our Georgia Air Guard men and women are at the forefront.”

According to a RAFB news release, there is no plan to reduce manpower billets at Robins AFB. And Georgia Air National Guard members will retrain to roles in the BMCS and ABMS FoS at Robins. Active duty Airmen will either be repurposed for the new missions or will transition to missions at other locations.

Robins says the new missions will be a force multiplier for Robins AFB. Robins is home to 54 mission partners covering five major commands and three wings, totaling over 24,000 Total Force Airmen all working together to support America’s defense.