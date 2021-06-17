RAFB: Don’t report to work Friday unless notified by supervisor

President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Indpendence Day Act Thursday.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Robins Air Force Base employees should not report to work Friday, June 18, unless notified by their supervisors.

That’s according to a RAFB Facebook post Thursday afternoon, which said most federal employees will observe the Juneteenth holiday on Friday since the 19th falls on Saturday.

President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act Thursday, establishing June 19 as a federal holiday.

“If mission requires civilians to report, civilians will receive holiday premium pay for working on a holiday,” the post said.

Full post text:

“ATTENTION! This afternoon, President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, establishing June 19th as a federal holiday. As the 19th falls on a Saturday, most federal employees will observe the holiday tomorrow, June 18th. We are awaiting execution guidance from OPM, DCPAS and HAF. Employees should not report to work tomorrow unless notified by their supervisors. If mission requires civilians to report, civilians will receive holiday premium pay for working on a holiday.”

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.