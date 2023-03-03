RAFB contributed over $3 billion to state economy in 2022

RAFB paid out $1.67 billion in salaries. $1.17 billion went to civilians working on base.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –During its annual ‘State of the Base’ Thursday, Robins Air Force Base contributed $3.57 billion to the Georgia economy, according to a new base report.

Robins publicized its fiscal 2022 economic impact statement, which provides general information about the economic impact it has on the state. You can find the report on Robins AFB’s website.

The report states the total number the base employs over 22,000. More than 14,00 are appropriated fund civilians, nearly 5,500 are military members and over 2,800 are other employees, including contract and non-appropriated fund employees.

The statement also notes RAFB paid out $1.67 billion in salaries. The largest portion of that money – $1. 17 billion – went to civilians working on base, while military members accounted for $474 million. Non-federal civilians and contract employees accounted for just over $28.8 million.

Additionally, the base awarded $6.1 billion in contracts during 2022. In Georgia, the base awarded $660 million. Of that amount, Georgia firms in Houston and Bibb Counties accounted for $192.31 million.

The analysis also showed the base’s utility costs increased by $4.4 million.

Financial experts at the base say they focused on money spent within a 50-mile radius of Robins Air Force Base, to provide an accurate description of its economic impact.