Pups in The Park event for Independence Day

Warner Robins is hosting their first dog friendly Independence Day celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– Companies from around Warner Robins are coming together to host a dog-friendly July Fourth celebration.

Wellston Trees & Greens has organized a more relaxed Independence Day ceremony at Wellston Park to give people a break from the hustle and bustle of the other annual celebrations.

The event welcomes dog owners to hang out at Wellston park on Watson Boulevard. They can listen to live music, eat from food vendors, and enter a raffle from a local pet store. Pups in The Park starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and will end at 1 p.m. to protect dogs from burning their paws outside. Please remember to bring a leash for your dog.

Organizer Jim Taylor says the event will be fun for everyone, especially our furry friends.

“We just want to give everyone stuff to do in Warner Robins,” Taylor explained. “Now with COVID being on the downside… they’re starting to get out, and they want to do things. Here you can come out with your kids, and your dogs, you can have a picnic and a good time.”

The event is Saturday, July 3, and will also feature a demonstration from the Warner Robins K-9 Unit.