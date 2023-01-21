Pro-life supporters gather in downtown Macon for ‘Silent March for Life’

The march began with a rally led by guest speaker Rev. Tim McCoy, pastor of Ingleside Baptist Church. In his speech, Rev. McCoy encouraged the crowd to celebrate life and to renew their commitment to building a culture of life.

“As we gather, let’s celebrate life together, and let’s renew our commitment to building a comprehensive culture of life,” he said. “For our own good, for the good of our fellow citizens, and all for the glory of God.”

The march, led by a police escort, started on Poplar Street and ended in front of the Kolbe Center on Walnut Street.

The Kolbe Center serves as a resource for women facing unplanned pregnancies and young mothers, offering counseling and support services.

The event aimed to raise awareness of the organization’s mission and to advocate for the value of human life from conception.