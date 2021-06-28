Preparing your car for July 4th travel

If you're planning on taking a road trip for the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend, you should make sure your car is in good shape.

AAMCO in Macon shares tips on how to make sure your car is ready for holiday travel.

According to AAA, more than 43 million Americans will drive for the July 4th holiday.

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care in Macon says if you have warning lights, you should bring your car to a mechanic for a diagnosis. If you don’t have warning lights, you should still do a fluid check and make sure your tires are in good condition.

The owner of AAMCO in Macon, Gary Keefe, shares why it’s important to take care of your car.

“Nobody likes to break down, “Keefe said. “Terrible inconvenience. To avoid those types of thing, just be as proactive as possible.”

AAMCO says keeping up with your car’s regular maintenance is key to keeping your car in good condition. You can find the maintenance intervals recommended for your car in the owner’s manual.