Powerful winds to take over across Georgia this afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A strong warm front will bring plenty of heat and powerful wind gusts to Middle Georgia today and tonight.

Today

Cloud cover filled in overnight quickly as the winds finished their shift to the south. This lead to morning temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and even some lower 60s around the region this morning. We will continue to see an abundance of cloud cover today, however a good amount of sun is expected this afternoon. Temperatures will be jumping almost 10 degrees from yesterday’s highs as we climb into the mid to upper 80s. The main driving force behind the added heat is going to be powerful southerly winds. Sustained wind speeds this afternoon will range from 15-25 mph, and gusts could potentially eclipse 40 mph. A wind advisory is in place through 8 AM EDT tomorrow morning.

Overnight any clearing that we saw with the cloud cover in the afternoon will quickly fill back in. The strong southerly winds will persist all night long, so it could be annoying trying to fall asleep later. The combination of the cloudy skies and southerly winds will lead to very warm and humid conditions tomorrow morning. Lows around Middle Georgia are forecast to be in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front is rapidly approaching from the west, and the rain it brings may arrive ahead of the sunrise tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow: Severe Potential

You’ll want an umbrella out the door tomorrow as a cold front will bring rain right off the bat to kick off the day. Heavy rain will move into Middle Georgia between 5 and 7 am. The front looks to bring yet another line of thunderstorms, which as mentioned before keeps the tornado threat down but can elevate the straight line wind and flash flooding threats. Given how strong the winds are before the front arrives, when they shift direction from the south to the west there will likely be some very powerful gusts. There is a possibility for some small hail as the line arrives as well. As of right now, most of Middle Georgia is under a Level 2 “Slight” risk for severe weather tomorrow with Taylor, Monroe, and Crawford counties included in the Level 1 “Marginal” risk zone. The stormy weather will likely hang in the region through the first half of the day. By the time the rain has cleared most of Middle Georgia will have received between .75″ and 2″ of rain.

Once the rain clears, the sun will work and try to come out. A few clouds will likely hang into the late afternoon hours, but most of Middle Georgia should see the sun before it sets tomorrow night. Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, dialing it back a bit from Wednesday afternoon. The winds will also blow out of the southwest once the front moves through, but the speed will dial back to 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph.

The skies will remain mostly clear through the overnight hours as the winds shift to the west northwest at 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Friday and Beyond

The sunshine will be back for most of the day on Friday with some scattered clouds likely in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s around the region with lows retreating back into the lower 40s.

The rain chances for Saturday have just about evaporated and now it looks like we will just see some added cloud cover. Highs in the mid 70s, lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday will continue the sunny Sunday trend. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

