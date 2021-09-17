POW/MIA 24-hour vigil run at Museum of Aviation continues Friday

Runners are carrying the POW/MIA flag for 24 hours straight.

WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) – “It’s going to be within the next two or three years that we won’t have any POWs from WW2 or Vietnam,” former POW William Arcuri. said Thursday.

“There’s only going to be 600 of us left, so who’s going to carry on remembering?”

The Air Force Sergeants Association hopes to be the ones to carry on that legacy by hosting a 24 hour Vigil and Remembrance Run each year.

“Really it’s a way of saying thank you because we wouldn’t be here without the sacrifices they’ve made,” Chapter Secretary Anthony Petrowich said.

Just like any other year, the runners were out rain or shine to pay their respects.

“The weight and the extra effort that maybe you wouldn’t have to do on a perfect day or whatnot does definitely add to the moment,” runner Will Lauland said.

Teams of runners take 30 minute shifts running around the Museum of Aviation to make sure the POW/MIA flag flies for 24 hours straight.

As a former prisoner of war in Vietnam, Arcuri says it is important to always remember the sacrifice of those serving and of those who never made it home.

“They need to know that whoever is serving today, wherever they go, the men and women that are serving, that the United States will make every effort to bring them home,” he said.

The track is 3/4 of a mile and takes most about 15 minutes to complete. Organizers say you do not have to run. You only need to make sure the flag is flying.

The Air Force Sergeants Association encourages everyone in the community to go out and support the vigil or participate in running.

If you would like run or cheer for those running, visit the track at the Museum of Aviation and find the AFSA tents. The runners will be there until 1 p.m. Friday.