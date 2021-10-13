Popular Baby Barn exhibit back at the Georgia National Fair

From a baby calf being born to seeing pigs, there's a lot to see and learn.

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— For the third year, the Baby barn is back at the Georgia National Fair.

Crowds gathered to witness the moment a cow gave birth to a baby calf, named Kirby. Crowds cheered moments before and after the arrival. For some fair-goers, witnessing the moment was a big surprise.

“I didn’t expect to actually see a live birth, but I expected that there was going to be babies, but it was amazing, good experience,” said Michel Stamps. Stamps traveled from Newnan to experience her first time at the Georgia National Fair.

For others like Carolyn Schnee, she’s been visiting the fair for 17 years. She says the birth of the cow was no surprise to her. This year was a little more special though. She brought her son for the first time.

“He’s just a year old, but just getting him to see the animals and interact maybe with them if he wants to, it’s great, and then if they continue to do this when he’s older, then it’ll be even better, than I can really explain.”

Lee Lancaster is the Marketing Specialist with the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Georgia Grown. He says the feed back from the community has been great.

“It’s the thing that people know is gonna be here, they know things are going to happen in this barn.”

A calf is expected to be born every day during fair hours. You can also see the names of each calf and times they were born on the wall inside the Georgia grown building.

If you miss out on a birth, you can watch from the screens above the baby barn.