Pop-up showers and storms are likely this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Pop-up storms are returning to the forecast as a summertime pattern takes over in Middle Georgia heading into May.

This Evening/Tonight

Scattered clouds will continue to develop this afternoon around Middle Georgia as we go through the hottest part of the day. The chances for pop-up showers today remain extremely slim, however it is not completely off the table. Cloud cover will dissipate a bit as we go through the evening hours, however more clouds are likely after midnight tonight. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast at about 5-10 mph as low temperatures around the region drop into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow

We will have a good bit more cloud cover for tomorrow when compared to the past few days, however blanket conditions are unlikely. There will be a good amount of sun early (though less than today) before surface heating in the afternoon leads to the development of cloud fields. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon as the wind comes in from the south at 5-10 mph. There is a better chance for some pop-up storms tomorrow afternoon, primarily in the western counties of Middle Georgia. Severe weather is not anticipated.

Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight and into Sunday as the southerly winds persist. There will be a slight chance for some showers shortly after the sunset. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s around the region.

Sunday: The Beginning of May

We’ve got a bit of a summertime pattern moving in as we roll into May. Highs beginning on Sunday will be in the upper 80s for most of the region, and some spots could potentially see low 90s as early as Monday. Scattered afternoon storms will be possible almost every day this week as a cold front stalls off to the west thanks to a staunch ridging pattern in the jet stream. Ridges typically keep things more warm and benign, however during the summer they lead to the perfect setup for afternoon storms. No severe weather is in the forecast through at least Monday at this time.

