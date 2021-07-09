Bibb County School District hosts pop-up job fair Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is hosting a pop-up job fair Saturday, July 10th to find new recruits.

BCSD says it’s seeking highly qualified individuals to join their award-winning team. Information about the competitive benefits, academic programs, and technological resources is available at the event, as well as the potential to get hired on the spot.

The fair is at Firehouse Subs on Presidential Parkway from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.