Police investigating armed robbery at Milledgeville Dollar General

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Milledgeville Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General located at 1550 North Columbia Street.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:15, according to a MPD Facebook post.

That’s all the information we have right now.

Call 911 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.

