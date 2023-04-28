Police department uses artificial intelligence to improve officer behavior

(CNN) A Colorado police department is using artificial intelligence to help its officers improve their behavior. The Aurora Police Department is one of 20 departments in the country that is using Truleo, a program that analyzes body camera footage and identifies potential problems.

The program has been credited with helping to reduce the use of force by officers and improve their interactions with the public. In one case, Truleo identified an officer who was showing signs of stress. The officer was given counseling and training, and his behavior improved.

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo said he believes Truleo is a valuable tool for improving police accountability and transparency. “It will be an early warning system that will help save careers, and ultimately maybe even save lives,” Acevedo said.

The use of artificial intelligence in law enforcement is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way police departments operate. Truleo is just one example of a program that is using AI to help improve police behavior. As these programs become more sophisticated, they could play an increasingly important role in ensuring that police officers are held accountable and that the public is safe.