Another absolutely beautiful day across Middle Georgia high pressure is still the dominant feature across the southeast.

This afternoon we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. This afternoon could be a bit hazy due to wildfire smoke in the area. This will make air quality today a moderate.

Winds this afternoon will be out of the ENE 8-12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Winds will begin to decrease as we head into the overnight hours.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s with clear skies. For Thursday temperatures will be similar as today so will sky conditions although a few more clouds. On Friday a cold front will move through the area bringing a slight increase in rain chances. For Saturday we will see windy conditions with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be below average to end the 7 day forecast.